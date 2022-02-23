Plea to retain Pendurthi Assembly constituency in Visakhapatnam district

It is easier for us to reach the government offices in Vizag rather than going all the way to Anakapalle, say people

The decision to merge Pendurthi Assembly constituency in the proposed Anakapalle district continues to draw flak from both Opposition and ruling party leaders. Pendurthi is very much a part and parcel of the city and should remain in Visakhapatnam district, argue the general public.

Visakhapatnam was among the largest districts in India, during the British time, extending from Visakhapatnam to the farthest corners of Srikakulam. It is poised to become the one of the smallest districts in the State, post-reorganisation of districts, slated for Ugadi this year. The reluctance of the people of Pendurthi and other places in Visakhapatnam city to the merger of Pendurthi in Anakapalle district is understandable. It is easier for them to reach the government offices in the city rather than going all the way to Anakapalle.

On reorganisation, the new Visakhapatnam district will be hardly left with any industries, which provide employment to local youths.

The wide BRTS (Bus Rapid Transit System) road, which connects Pendurthi to the city, provides seamless connectivity to motorists. The Pendurthi Railway Station, which needs to be developed as a satellite station, to reduce the growing congestion at Visakhapatnam Junction, would now be included in Anakapalle district. Located close to the BRTS Road, it also provides easy access for train passengers to reach Hanumanthawaka, Madhurawada and other areas.

“Pendurthi has an urban population of 1.80 lakh in GVMC. The Visakhapatnam International Airport is barely 10 km from Pendurthi and it was under Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency, before it was included in Anakapalle Parliamentary constituency in 2009. With Visakhapatnam poised to become the executive capital of AP, there is every need to retain Pendurthi to meet its future growth needs. I have already represented the matter to the Chief Minister, voicing the concern of the people, as I it’s my responsibility being their representative,” Anakapalle MLA Annamreddy Adeep Raj told The Hindu on Tuesday.

“The residents of Pendurthi are part of the city and cannot imagine going all the way to Anakapalle for their day-to-day works. The land bank required for future development of the city is in Pendurthi constituency. Once you (YSR Congress government) transfer it to Anakapalle district, your plans to develop the city will go haywire. It’s wrong to include Pendurthi in Anakapalle district, in the name of decentralisation, and we appeal to the Chief Minister to revoke his decision,” says senior leader of the TDP and former MLA of Pendurthi Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy.