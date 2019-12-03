‘Plea on continuation of Waltair Railway Division being considered’

Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav has responded favourably to the plea seeking continuation of Waltair Division with its headquarters in Visakhapatnam in the newly formed South Coast Railway (S CoR) Zone, which also has its headquarters in the city.

Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy met the Railway Board Chairman in New Delhi recently.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy reminded Mr. Yadav of the letter written by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 30, seeking the continuation of Waltair Division in its present form. The Chairman responded positively to the plea, a statement issued here said.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy also reminded Mr. Yadav of the representations given in the past on the introduction of new trains and railway projects in the past. The Chairman said that the it was being considered by the board.

Financial implications

Waltair Division is the fifth highest revenue earning railway divisions in India. He explained to the Railway Board Chairman that the proposal to wipe out Waltair Division by merging the residual part with Vijayawada Division, would not only be drain on the railway finances but also against the sentiments of the people of the State.

There was no precedence of an existing railway division being dissolved, when a new zonal headquarters was sanctioned. The Board Chairman said that a positive decision would be taken.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy also sought introduction of a new night train between Kurnool and Vijayawada via Dhone and Nandyala for the benefit of remote regions in Kurnool, Prakasam and Guntur districts. He also sought the introduction of a new Tejas Express from Tirupati to Secunderabad, new train from Tirupati to Sai Nagar Shirdi via Gudur, Nellore and Ongole apart from a few other trains.