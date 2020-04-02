Playing Samaritan in the time of crisis

At a time the entire administration is on it toes to check the COVID-19 pandemic, people from various walks of life have come forward to help out their fellow denizens in the time of crisis.

Many have come forward to cook food and distribute among the poor and the homeless in the city. A group of youngsters from Arilova, which runs Sri Sai Santosh Catering, have temporarily stopped their business, but their kitchen is running.

Every day, they cook meals for around 200 people and go around the city to distribute it among the poor and to the policemen on duty.

“Some times, we serve only sambar-rice and curd. At other times, we serve a full meal with rice, sambar and a curry,” says Sreenivas, a member of the group.

Shyam Sundar Prajapati is also playing a good Samaritan. He has roped in his friends to feed the poor.

Service to stranded

“Our target is to serve at least one square meal a day to around 1,000 people. Food is prepared by women at our homes and we distribute it among footpath dwellers and those stranded at bus and railway stations, and in slums of Kancharapalem,” says Mr. Shyam.

Last Monday, they served food to 200 odd people and on Tuesday, the count went up to 350. Not just in groups, many have taken it upon themselves to distribute food and other essential commodities such as medicines, water bottles and etc among the needy.

Ravindra, a resident of Dwarakanagar, fed 20 beggars squatting under the Telugu Talli flyover on Tuesday. “Even small gestures at this time can do wonders,” he says.

Gurdwara comes forward

Gurdwara Sadh Sangat, Seethamadhara, has been entrusted with the responsibility of providing food to 500 persons for the next few weeks. Gurdwaras across the world are serving people by organising ‘langars’. In the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19.

Gurdawara Sadh Sangat was requested by the district authorities to provide food for 500 people from March 31.

The food is being prepared at the Seethamadhara Gurdawara and being picked up by government vehicles for distribution.