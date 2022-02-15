Platform ticket price to be reduced to ₹10 over Waltair Division from February 17

In view of decrease in COVID-19 infections, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy has asked the officials to normalise the platform ticket fares to ₹10 over the entire division, with effect from February 17.

The officials had taken the decision to enhance the platform ticket rate at 16 stations over the division from January 10, 2022. The platform ticket rate was hiked to ₹50 in Visakhapatnam junction and between ₹20 and ₹30 at other stations based on their category.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi, however, appealed to the public to follow COVID protocols at stations and in trains.