Plastic flexies banned in Andhra Pradesh from August 26: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: K. V. S. Giri

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that plastic flexies were being banned in Andhra Pradesh from August 26. He said that if anyone intends to put up a flexi, then they should go for cloth flexi, but not the plastic ones which affects the environment.

Mr. Reddy was speaking during a programme organised to create awareness about plastic waste management at AU Convention Centre, in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

“During my arrival to the venue, I have sighted a number of flexies. Since I am coming to an event related to plastic pollution, I felt that I am sending a wrong message to the people by arranging plastic flexies. When I asked the Collector, he informed me that all the flexies are not of plastic, but cloth ones,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said he was also informed that a plastic flexi would be charged around ₹8, but a cloth flexi costs about ₹32. “Despite its cost, I request everyone to only use cloth flexies. This should be our first target in the fight against plastic,” he appealed.

He also recalled how plastic ban is being implemented at Tirumala and is yielding good results. He also said plastic ban should be followed in all parts of the State involving public. The Chief Minister also stressed on the need to create awareness as well as availability of alternate materials to the plastic.

“Steps will be taken gradually to make Andhra Pradesh a plastic-free State by the end of 2027,” he said.