Plastic ban: function halls inVisakhapatnam on the radar

The ban on single use plastic has been making headlines, especially after the Central Government has banned its use. Almost all government offices, public sector units, private agencies, educational institutions, and even security agencies in the city, have stepped up the drive with various awareness programmes.

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has been walking that extra mile to ensure that single use plastic is not used.

In it’s fight against the plastic usage, GVMC officials have focused on social gatherings. The civic body has found that a number of function halls generate huge amounts of plastic waste including glasses, spoons, plates and cups while organising lunch/dinners during marriage and other functions.

With a number of marriages scheduled in the coming weeks, this has become a worrying factor for the civic body. However, taking this head-on, it has appealed to function hall managements not to use or encourage the use of any form of plastic during functions and events held in their premises. Officials say they would not hesitate to impose fine on those if they violate norms.

Time and cost issues

How have the waste-makers taken it? “The GVMC has notified us not to use plastic glasses or plates, and we have informed our caterers also. We are trying up with alternate suppliers, but it may take some time. We are also revising our costing” said Ch. Ramesh Babu, manager, Srinivasa Kalyanamandapam.

Caterers too are gearing, albeit grudgingly, to the new, plastic-free dispensation.

“The notice given to us was very short, but we are trying to replace all our plastic stock such as glasses and plates. To begin with we are trying out plates and glasses made of recycled paper. At the same time we are negotiating with potters for clay glasses. Switching back to the traditional banana leaves may not be possible, as most of the reception get-togethers are based on buffet style,” said M. Prabhu, owner Venkateswara Caterers.

Post-event pile-ups

It’s not just marriages, the GVMC officials also pointed out that they are focusing on public events at public places also. “We are creating continuous awareness about not using plastic. Social gatherings, especially marriages are one area we are focusing on. Awareness must be created among the public not to accept plastic usage in functions. Managements of function halls also need to be informed to go for re-usable or eco-friendly plates, glasses instead of harmful plastic,” said GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana.

Clogged drains

Woes add on as several function halls dump all that waste in drainages, which again leads to clogging. “After awareness drives, we would not hesitate to slap fines if plastic usage is still found in function halls,” she added

It may be recalled that GVMC issued a gazette notification as per the Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016, in January 2019 against the use of plastic below 50 microns. Plastic carry bags, bottles below 200 ml, plates, cups, glasses, spoons, etc. have been strictly banned. Since the ban came into force, the civic body has imposed over ₹ 20 lakh in fines on various shops.

Seedy suppliers and petty vendors

According to Ms. Srijana, there are very few producers of plastic in the Vizag region to whom the GVMC has communicated not to generate plastic or supply them. Another area of concern is the small shops and petty vendors, especially tea stalls and small eateries where plastic is used most. But the problem lies on the supply-side. Consider this. There are around 300 traders who have been bringing plastic from unknown suppliers, possibly from outside, and supplying them. Now, the focus is on this group.