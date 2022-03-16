Plastic ban at tourist spots in Visakha Agency from April 1

MPDOs and Tehsildars told to encourage use of cloth bags and hold awareness campaigns

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer R. Gopala Krishna has said that a strict ban will be implemented on use of plastic at all the tourist spots in the Visakhapatnam Agency from April 1.

“The ban will come into force from April 1. The decision was taken based on the resolution passed in the Zilla Parishad council meeting held on December 29, 2021 under the chairmanship of District Collector A. Mallikarjuna,” said Mr. Gopala Krishna in a release on Wednesday.

The ITDA PO said that he had already issued instructions on plastic ban to the Tehsildars and Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs). He asked the staff to conduct inspections at the tourist spots and in mandal headquarters.

Strict action should be taken against the violators, he said, adding that the tourists should also act responsibly to keep the tourist spots neat and clean.

Mr. Gopala Krishna asked the officials to encourage use of cloth and paper bags as alternatives to plastic. He instructed MPDOs, Tehsildars, Divisional Panchayat Officers to conduct awareness campaigns on plastic ban in the mandal headquarters and panchayats. He also ordered that adequate number of dustbins be placed at all tourist spots.