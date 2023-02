February 07, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Three primary school students were injured when a plaster chunk from the slab of their school building fell on them at Archakunipalem village of Padmanabham mandal in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday. One of the students, T. Vedasri, who suffered minor head injuries, was taken to the nearby Vizianagaram Government Hospital for treatment, and her condition is stable, the Padmanabham police said. The other two students suffered minor bruises, the police said.