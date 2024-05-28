GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plasma processes offer cost-effective alternative for wastewater treatment, says expert

Updated - May 28, 2024 08:12 pm IST

Published - May 28, 2024 08:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Plasma processes offer a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative for the wastewater treatment, particularly pharmaceutical residues, industrial chemicals, said GITAM (Deemed to be University) chemistry department assistant professor K. Rama Mohan Rao, here on Tuesday at GITAM School of Science.

He delivered a scientific talk based on his research findings and said that plasma is an ionized gas representing distinct fourth state of matter. He mentioned that plasmas are not only crucial in various daily applications, but are also estimated to constitute over 99% of the visible universe.

Mr. Rao briefed that in industrial and technological contexts, plasmas play a critical role, particularly in the deposition of protective coating on aircraft engine components, industrial components, fabrication of microprocessors, conversion of waste into energy, water treatment, steel production and extraction of valuable metals from scrap materials.

He said that researchers are finding solutions using plasma in medical applications, agriculture and energy sectors. He observed that plasma-based processes are essential for advancing sustainable resource utilisation and the electrification that can benefit our economy.

