Visakhapatnam

Plantation programme organised at zoo park

A plantation programme was organised by officials of the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) on the occasion of International Day of Forests at the zoo here on Sunday.

About 40 students of different age groups from Oakridge International School participated in this event. Zoo Curator Nandani Salaria planted a sapling at the elephant enclosure. She spoke about global warming, climate change and the need to save trees. She also spoke on the importance of sensitising the younger generation on conservation of forests and wildlife.

