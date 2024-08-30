Plantation drive taken up at Visakhapatnam zoo park as part of ‘Vana Mahotsavam’ programme

Officials from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) conducted a plantation drive as part of the ‘Vana Mahotsavam’ programme here on Friday. The programme aimed at promoting environmental conservation through active participation in tree plantation and awareness initiatives. The event featured a rally, pledge and a large-scale plantation drive within the zoo premises.

Zoo Curator Nandani Salaria, students from Dr.V. S. Krishna Government College and officials participated.

As part of the CSR activity, Divi’s Laboratories Ltd. has sponsored four units of R.O. Plants, each with a capacity of 250 LPH, at an approximate total cost of ₹29.20 lakh. The R.O. Plants were inaugurated in the afternoon by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, S.S. Sreedhar, IFS and Chief Conservator of Forests, Srikanta Nath Reddy.