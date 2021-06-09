Plans to give a leg-up to tourism in district

B. Madhu Gopal

09 June 2021 23:33 IST

Bhimili–Bhogapuram road to be developed at a cost of ₹1,021 crore

The beach corridor from Visakhapatnam to Bhogapuram will turn into a tourist paradise, if the plans of the government are any indication. A sky tower atop Kailasagiri, floating restaurant and construction of a greenfield road are some of the proposals, which have been approved in principle by the government.

Construction of hanging bridges across the Gosthani river, development of three beaches at Bhimili, Annavaram and Bhogapuram and seaplane terminals at Bhimili and Bhogapuram beaches are some of the other proposals, which have been approved. The Bhimili – Bhogapuram stretch of road will be developed at an estimated cost of ₹1,021 crore. The existing 30-km stretch, between RK Beach and Bhimili Beach, is already attracting 10 million tourists a year and there is immense scope for further development.

“The sky tower will be constructed in the public-private partnership (PPP) mode at an estimated cost of ₹240 crore. An amount of ₹10 crore has been sanctioned for conversion of the Bangladesh ship, which ran aground near Tenneti Park, into a floating restaurant. A jetty will be constructed to berth the ship.

A total of 11 beaches have been identified between Visakhapatnam and Bhogapuram for further development,” Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao told The Hindu.

The Cabinet meet also decided to develop an extent of 15,852 acres as special development zone within the overall Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Master Plan besides making Environmental Impact Assessment, Social Impact Assessment (SIA), Environmental Clearance and obtain Coastal Regulation Zone(CRZ) approvals for implementation of the project.

The river front near the suspension bridges on the River Gosthani will be developed as urban recreation zones. An eco-tourism project will be developed on the beach, adjoining the forest land, on the road from Bhimili to Bhogapuram.

The proposed beachfront development includes laser shows, beach walkways, beach shacks, tourist facilitation centres, cycle tracks, vehicle parking lots, an aquarium and golf course. The Buddhist heritage sites would be further developed to attract international tourists.

Meanwhile, AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) Division, Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday announced the sanction of seven works at a cost of ₹1,503.33 lakh, in Visakhapatnam district, under the ‘Swadesh Darshan’ scheme of the Union government. These include development of tourist amenities at Thotlakonda and Bavikonda.

Six works were taken up by the AP Tourism Authority (APTA) at a total cost of ₹13.77 crore for provision of tourist amenities at Pandrangi, Krishna Devi Peta, Borra Caves and Araku.

DPRs have been submitted to the Centre for approval under the Swadesh Darshan scheme for development of Araku Eco Tourism Circuit at an estimated cost of ₹156 crore and development of passenger jetty at Bheemunipatnam at a cost of ₹49 crore, the Minister said.