Plans afoot to lay Metro Rail from Bhogapuram to Anakapalle

There is a proposal to develop Metro Rail in a stretch of around 100 km from Bhogapuram to Anakapalle, keeping in view the government’s plan to set up Executive capital in Visakhapatnam, YSR Congress Party leader Koyya Prasad Reddy has said.

“The project would be taken up in 10 corridors with a massive investment,” he told the media here on Tuesday.

Shifting of capital

Alleging that the protest launched by the farmers from Amaravati region over the plans of shifting of capital was ‘politically motivated’, Mr. Prasad Reddy said the farmers in the city had not resorted to such ‘tactics’ despite parting with 26,000 acres to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, 20,000 acres to Visakhapatnam Port Trust, 3,000 acres to NTPC Simhadri, 3,600 acres to Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City, Parawada and 4,000 acres to A.P. Special Economic Zone, Atchutapuram.

Welfare schemes

Dubbing 2019 as a politically eventful year, he said people of the State had given a massive mandate to Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had become the darling of masses for delivering good governance. Now, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is carrying it forward by implementing welfare measures under ‘Navaratnalu’,” he said.

He said the government has taken several welfare measures such as merger of APSRTC with the government, increasing pensions for the aged and widows and weekly off for police personnel among others. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is commited to the development of ports at Ramayapatnam and Machilipatnam, complete Polavaram irrigation project, interlinking of Godavari, Krishna and Tugabhadra and Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanti and construction of an international airport proposed at Bhogapuram, he said.

YSRCP leaders Rongali Jagannadham, Pakki Diwakar, Satish Varma, Ravi Reddy and others were present.