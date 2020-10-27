Plans afoot to give Maddilapalem, Dwaraka bus stations a facelift

B. Madhu Gopal

27 October 2020 00:33 IST

‘Proposal to build multiplexes and provide amenities to commuters’

The Dwaraka Bus Station (DBS), popularly known as RTC complex, and the Maddilapalem bus complex of APSRTC will soon get a facelift, if the plans of the corporation are any indication.

The RTC complex is the busy hub of the city, with buses moving in and out of the vast bus station-cum-shopping complex right from the early hours of the day to late in the night. The Main Road, going towards LIC Junction, is chock-a-block which traffic, as whenever buses try to make their way into the complex, the vehicles going behind are held up till the buses enter into the premises.

Advertising

Advertising

“Our idea is to develop it into an integrated bus station-cum-commercial complex. The plan is to develop multiplexes and modern passenger amenities,” says Regional Manager M.Y. Danam.

“The Sulabh complex close to the entry gate and the old cycle parking stand will be removed to provide a wide parking area. Though there are three roads leading into the complex, one beside the other, the entry is haphazard. We will widen the entry and allot the three entry points, exclusively for city and rural buses and the third for vehicles coming for parking,” Executive Engineer (DBS) K. Venkata Raju told The Hindu, when contacted.

The Maddilapalem bus complex and one of the two RTC Depots, adjacent to it, would be removed and a multi-storeyed bus station-cum-commercial complex will be constructed. The project has been given to a consultant.

This bus station and depot are located in a prime area in the city just beside the National Highway.

A plan was made to develop this bus station into a multi-storeyed bus station-cum-commercial complex with multiplexes and modern amenities, a few years ago, but the plan failed to take off.

Now, this is one of the six projects in the State, proposed by the government, for development under BOT (Build, Operate and Transfer).

The Maddilapalem Bus Station Complex will have 30 platforms and the DBS Complex will also have about the same number of platforms.

With Visakhapatnam poised to become the Executive capital of the State, a huge growth in population and traffic is anticipated and these two main city bus stations can meet the growing needs to a large extent. The MVP Colony Bus Station, Madhurawada, Simhachalam, Kurmannapalem and other bus stations can be developed, based on future needs of the growing city.