‘Plans afoot to draft staff from other depts. for emergency duty’

The fight against COVID-19 becoming a challenging task for the departments in the frontline such as police, GVMC, district administration and health every passing day. Considering the limited manpower resource, it has been proposed to draft staff from various other departments into the exercise.

The city police wing with limited manpower of about 3,000 men is finding it extremely difficult to keep its men agile, fit and motivated for a 24/7 operation.

“Keeping this in mind, we have proposed to Collector V. Vinay Chand to draft men from other departments such as teaching, forest, excise, agriculture and others to assist us in our daily duty, said Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar Meena.

Change in shift timings

“One or two of our men will form a team with men from other departments and take up various tasks, this will bring down the load on each of the departments in the frontline, as the work force will increase by at least 1,000 to 1,500 men,” said Mr. Meena.

As of now, each policeman is working on a 12-hour shift. But from now they will work for 8 hours a shift and on rotation basis, so that each of them gets at least 16 hours of rest and quality time with family, said Mr. Meena.

Moreover, according to the Police Commissioner, all men and women above 55 years and suffering from chronic ailments such as diabetes or hypertension have been withdrawn from frontline force and deputed to back-end operations such as manning the control room or command control centre.

According to him, the police department has already received about 20,000 masks but there is shortage of gloves and sanitisers.

He also informed The Hindu that the police force have been given strict instructions to allow free movement of all vehicles carrying essential commodities, including petroleum products.

Dhabas opened

“Moreover, we have opened five dhabas along the 72-km stretch of NH-16 from Anandapuram to Anakapalle, to facilitate the inter-State and inter-district transporters to have food. All dhabas will operate on takeaway model and we have asked them to keep soap, and sanitisers,” he said.