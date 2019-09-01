‘Plan to plant one crore saplings’

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao said that they have set a target to plan 20 lakh saplings in a year, in the district. He was speaking during the 70th Vanamahotsavam, which was organised by the district administration, at YSV Murthy Auditorium here on Saturday.

Stressing the need of conservation of forests, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the government aims to plant one crore saplings in the next five years. He said that people should actively take part in ‘Vanamahotsavam.’ He also said that public, educational institutions, government offices, corporate establishments and others should dedicate one day in a month to take part in planting saplings. Anakapalle MP B.V. Sathyavathi spoke about global warming and increasing levels of pollution and stressed on the need to plant saplings.

Gajuwaka MLA T. Nagi Reddy, Anakapalle MLA G. Amarnath, Joint Collector L. Shiva Shankar, Chief Conservator of Forests Rahul Pandey and a few others also spoke.

Prizes were distributed to the winners of various competitions, which were conducted as part of the programme. Cultural programmes by various schoolchildren entertained audience.

Earlier, Mr Srinivasa Rao along with VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, MLAs and a few others planted saplings at AU engineering college hostel.