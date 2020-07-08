Plan to plant 3.31 crore saplings in Vizag district

The Social Forestry Division of the Forest Department, in association with various government departments, has prepared a plan for planting 3.31 crore saplings in the district this year.
The programme will be implemented in tune with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vision to develop greenery in the State as part of the ‘Green Andhra’ campaign 2020 and ‘Jagananna patcha thoranam.’
A meeting was held with officials of various departments under the auspices of Joint Collector R. Govinda Rao, on the directions of the District Collector on Tuesday. As part of the plan, the Forest Department, Visakhapatnam, will plant 136.76 lakh saplings while other government departments will raise 194.76 lakh saplings in the district this year.
Forest Officer (Social Forestry) G. Lakshman said that 1.36 lakh saplings were available at nurseries in the district for distribution. These saplings would be distributed free to small and marginal farmers and students and at rates prescribed by the District Collector to government departments and other organisations. The saplings will be planted at government offices, schools and the housing layouts, developed by the government, and at other open places.
