Plan to open quarantine facility in residential area opposed

A tense situation prevailed in Pithapuram Colony of Maddilapalem areas on Tuesday when the residents gathered in large numbers to protest against the opening of a quarantine facility in the colony.

The authorities chose a new shopping complex constructed in the colony for setting up of the facility. The ground floor is allotted to shops while the first floor of the complex is vacant. On Tuesday, mattresses were brought to the centre in a mini-truck. Knowing about it, the residents including women staged a protest.

The residents said that water tap connections and other works were pending and asked how a quarantine facility could be set up in a residential area. The authorities seemed to have shed the plan as the mini-truck carrying mattresses left the place after the protest.

The opening of quarantine facilities in residential areas has been drawing flak from the residents for several weeks now.

A few weeks ago, the residents of PM Palem had staged a similar protest against opening of a quarantine facility in a private college in the colony.

Dynamic numbers

More than 7,000 persons have been lodged in 34 quarantine facilities in the district. “The number of persons and the centres keeps changing as the inmates who do not develop symptoms after 14 days are sent home,” said P.V. Sudhakar, principal of Andhra Medical College.

He said there was no reason for the people in the neighbourhood of quarantine centres to get panic. “There is no threat of contracting the infection as long as the people remain in isolation. This is similar to home quarantine as the inmates will not be allowed to come out of their room till completion of the observation period,” said Dr. Sudhakar while trying to allay the apprehensions.

Residents of villages are also protesting against the opening of quarantine facilities in their localities.

“Most quarantine facilities in rural areas are opened in government buildings, and to the extent possible those are being set up on the outskirts of the villages,” said Collector V. Vinay Chand.