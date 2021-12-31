Plan to conduct cleanliness survey in all GVMC wards, says Municipal Commissioner

‘Steps will be taken to construct a park exclusively for women in all the zones’

On the lines of Swachh Survekshan Survey(SSS), the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is mulling to organise a survey in the 98 wards of the corporation to assess cleanliness in the wards in the New Year, said GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha.

He said that such initiatives would give overview of the cleanliness in the wards, ways to improve sanitation and bring a competitive spirit among the officials to keep the localities clean.

The Commissioner was speaking during the annual press conference and announced his ideas for 2022. Mr. Lakshmisha said that he was planning to make himself available to public every day from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Plans were being made to construct a park, exclusively for women, in all the zones.

He also instructed the Sachivalayam/Secretariat staff to organise New Year celebrations in the office involving all staff and sanitary workers and also adopt a New Year resolution to strive hard and make efforts to make Visakhapatnam the cleanest city in the coming Swachh Survekshan Survey 2022. He said that medical camps will be conducted for the sanitary workers in all the wards very soon.

Earlier, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari read out the progress made by the corporation this year. The civic body had taken up 2,703 development works with a budget of ₹40,969 lakh. Of them, 1,554 works were completed, while 231 works were in progress. While 306 works were about to start, as many as 612 were still at the tender-stage.

She said that as part of Clean Andhra Pradesh, the GVMC has received about 361 garbage collection vehicles in the first phase. About ₹2.10 lakh dustbins were provided to BPL families in the city.

As part of ward development plan, the GVMC has sanctioned about ₹1.50 crore to each ward. As per the estimates, 923 works would be taken up in all the 98 wards, which requires an amount of ₹140.14 crore. The works include, 402 road works to be taken up with ₹59.87 crore and 250 drainage works at a cost of ₹37.32 crore, she said. Tenders would be called soon in this regard, she said.

The Mayor said that the GVMC has planted about 2.21 lakh saplings this year. About 42 new health centres would be constructed in the city as per the plan of the government to establish a Community Health Centre (CHC) for every 30,000 population. There were already 30 health centres in the city. As part of Nadu-Nedu, the GVMC had developed 59 schools and in second stage, 40 schools would be developed. She said that the Waste-to-Energy Plant at Kapuluppada would start functioning soon.

Deputy Mayor J. Sridhar and Chief Medical Officer K.S.L.G. Sastry were present.