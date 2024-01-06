GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plan MoU for re-merger of RINL-VSP with SAIL for mutual benefit, Visakha Steel Executives Association urges Union government

Construct a mega multi-purpose plant by merging all possible steel plants, SEFI members urge Centre

January 06, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of the Visakha Steel Executives Association (VSEA) on Friday urged the Union Government to plan an MoU for the re-merger of RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL-VSP) with Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), similar to the MoU of RINL- VSP and Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL).

The recommendations were made at the Steel Executives Federation of India (SEFI) council meeting held in New Delhi on Friday (January 5).

VSEA president Katam S.S. Chandra Rao and vice-president Chandra Venkateswara Rao participated in the meeting.

Mr. Chandra Rao said that the re-merger of RINL-VSP and Nagarnagar steel plants with SAIL was discussed in the SEFI board meeting in the presence of SEFI chairman N.K. Banchhor and general secretary Abakash Mallick.

“Our VSEA vice president Chandra Venkateswara Rao, who also joined me in the board meeting, made a presentation that if SAIL agreed to the same MoU model that RINL-VSP had done with JSPL, there would be immediate relief and gains for both the organisations (SAIL and RINL), and SEFI should work in that way,” Mr. Chandra Rao told The Hindu from Delhi.

SEFI members appealed to the Union Government to maintain the steel sector as a major industry in the country and construct a mega multi-purpose plant by merging all possible steel plants, Mr. Rao added.

SAIL was planning to increase its capacity to 10 MTPA with an investment of ₹1 lakh crore, which poses a huge financial burden in the future. The government will not give a single rupee, so SAIL needs to depend on banks for loans. SAIL will also face problems like those currently faced by RINL-VSP. Therefore, the merger is the best option for both SAIL and RINL and others, Mr. Rao said.

