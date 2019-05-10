‘Pika-pika’ time as wait for ‘Detective Pikachu’ ends

It’s a lazy Sunday morning and you wake up to the familiar noise of ‘pika-pika’. Kaboom! You are in the world of Pokémon, in Ryme City. Somehow, the favourite childhood ‘Pokémon-Pikachu’ is right in front of your eyes trying to snuggle unto you as if you are ‘Ash Ketchum’.

‘Pikachu’ isn’t just an animated show or a comic book character any more. It’s a yellow fluff ball with a thunder-shaped tail and two orange circles on its cheek along with a detective cap giving it a completely niche look. His linguistic skills are not limited to ‘pika-pika’ any more with Deadpool star- Ryan Reynolds starring as the voice actor for ‘Pikachu’.

‘Detective Pikachu’ is all set to hit the theatres on Friday and all the 90’s kids are determined to delve into the fantasy world of one of the most watched anime of all time.

“I just can not wait to watch my all-time favourite Pikachu along with Jigglypuff, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charizard and others in action again. As portrayed in the trailers, Pokémon existing alongside human beings and doing jobs such as traffic police and more is like an innocent childhood expectation to be fulfilled,” says Nitin, an engineering graduate.

The movie is based on a popular television show ‘Pokémon’. The story line is a little different from the daily show. It is about the famous ‘Pokémon -Pikachu’, apparently is a world-class detective, helping out 21-year-old Tim to find his father who disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

“I am super excited. Pokémon has always been my favourite. The movie brings alive a world where I always want to live. I can’t wait to watch it,” says Kavita, a college graduate.

No only children and youth, the elders appear to be equally excited.

Elders too excited

“It makes me nostalgic, taking me down the memory lane when my daughter would watch only Pokémon when she was a kid. I still remember her buying school stationary that has only Pikachu or Pokémon pictures. I eagerly look forward to watching this movie with her,” says Anuradha, a communications specialist from the city.

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu is set to stir the memories of ardent Pokémon Go players. According to the theatres in the city, more than half of the tickets have been sold out. Stay on your feet Vizagites! because we ‘gotta catch ‘em all’.