Physiotherapists seek better deal

Notwithstanding the vast scope of physiotherapy in the context of geriatric rehabilitation and pain management apart from its application in almost all branches of modern medicine, physiotherapists are not being given their due, alleged Dr. Sujeer Basha, Lead Physio, Pan India Head (Corporate), Apollo Home Health Care on the World Physical Therapy Day on Sunday.

Physiotherapy is a vast branch of modern medicine associated with all the branches of life systems of human body including musculo skeletal, neuro muscular, cardio vascular, pulmonary, pediatrics, sport injuries and fitness promotion. It plays a crucial role in early recovery from post-surgical conditions such as knee and hip joint replacements, Dr. Basha said.

There are nearly 70,000 qualified physiotherapists in India, delivering services in the areas of teaching, corporate and private hospitals, through their own clinics or home care services to the patients at their homes. There is a need to create greater awareness on the importance of physiotherapy among public, he said.

“Physiotherapists are being ignored by the Central and State governments by not providing jobs and not establishing Government Physiotherapy Colleges. Creation of physiotherapy centres right from the PHC-level to the urban areas is need of the hour. This initiative would contribute to promotion of fitness management with specialised physiotherapy interventions,” he said.

Professional security

He sought provision of government jobs to qualified physiotherapists and professional security. He also advocated bringing physiotherapy course under the NEET, apart granting permissions by the UGC for taking up research in the subject in all medical colleges.