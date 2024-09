S.V.S. Ravi Kumar, 65, photography teacher at Andhra University, passed away at his residence, near Neelamma Vepa chettu here on Monday. Photography community of Visakhapatnam, especially his students and colleagues, have expressed grief at his demise.

Ravi Kumar’s contributions to photography and education would be remembered for a long time to come. The cremation will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.