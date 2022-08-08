Photo exhibition and food festival organised at NSTL in Visakhapatnam
As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a photo exhibition and a food festival, were organised at the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory(NSTL) here on Monday.
The photo exhibition by NSTL personnel ‘Chitrangana’, was inaugurated by NSTL Director Y. Sreenivas Rao and senior member of Vizag Camera Club Prabal Mohanty. A souvenir with a compilation of the photographs was also launched.
Mahila Kalyan Manch (MKM) of NSTL, organised a food festival ‘United India Fest’, showcasing the rich culture of Indian cuisines.
