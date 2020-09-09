PHCs are the first port of call, says Collector

‘Adequate staff, medicines and testing kits are available’

With the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, confusion still prevails among many people in the city on whom they should contact if they feel that they might have acquired the coronavirus. Clearing the air, District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that they should first visit the primary health centre (PHC) in their ward.

“We now have 72 wards and there are fully-functional PHCs in all of them. Adequate staff, sufficient stock of medicines and rapid antigen kits are made available,” he said.

“All one needs to do is to contact the ward secretary or ward volunteer and seek their help. The phone numbers of ward volunteers can be downloaded from Google search by just keying in my ward volunteer in A.P.,” said Vamsi, a ward secretary.

“Based on the requests and calls and need of the case, ward volunteers will arrange for the test and if the test is done using rapid antigen kits, the results are instantaneous. If it is RT- PCR, then one has to wait for a day or two,” said district COVID Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar.

Emergency Nos.

“If the test proves positive, then based on the condition of the patient and degree of infection, the medical officer will advise home quarantine or hospitalisation or further tests. But at any point of time, PHC is the first place of call,” said the District Collector.

In case of emergency also, ward volunteers should be reached first. In every ward an ambulance is placed and the entire health network in the city is connected to the GVMC Command Control Centre. People can even dial the GVMC COVID helpline at 0891 2501233 or 0891 2501244,in case of emergency and advice.

The District Collector again reiterated that the only way to keep the virus at bay is to wear masks at public places. “Wear good masks and sanitise your hands with soap or alcohol-based sanitisers,” said Mr. Vinay Chand.