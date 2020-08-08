PHCs are first port of call in emergency set-up: Collector

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 August 2020 22:40 IST

‘Even people having viral fever, should approach primary health centres’

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that primary health centres (PHC) at the ward-level will act as the first platform in the emergency set-up to face COVID-19.

Addressing the press along with Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, after a district-level COVID -19 review meet here on Saturday, he said that as of now 24 PHCs in the GVMC are operational and another 42 have been identified by the GVMC Commissioner. “In total, we shall have 74 PHCs in each of the wards, including one each in Anakapalle and Bheemili, as per the old ward layout,” Mr. Vinay Chand said.

“Even people having viral fever, should approach the PHCs. It is very difficult to differentiate whether the fever is due to some viral infection or COVID-19. So if there is any doubt or symptoms, people should approach the PHC. Where they will be tested and guided as per the requirement,” he said.

According to him, every PHC will have one medical officer, supported by two staff nurses. The recruitment for which has been done.

If the symptoms of COVID range from mild to moderate then he or she will be advised home isolation with basic medication. If home isolation is not possible due to constraints or space at home, then they will be sent to COVID Care Centres. Hospitalisation will be done only if there are symptoms of hypoxia (oxygen saturation below 93) or dyspnea (breathlessness), irrespective of if they are COVID-19 positive or not, said Mr. Vinay Chand..

Apart from PHCs, people can also approach COVID support hospitals such as RCD Hospital, Regional Eye Hospital, Family Psychiatry ward or ENT hospital, he added. “Over 300 beds with adequate staff and required medicine, including oxygen, have been provided at these hospitals,” he said.

He suggested that apart from the PHCs, one can call the 24/7 GVMC Command Control Centre at 0891-2501233 or 0891-2501244.

“We have placed three specialist doctors at the CCC. They will hear the case and suggest accordingly. We have placed one ambulance at each ward and based on the symptoms and other emergency criteria, the doctors present will advise and if required even send an ambulance for evacuation to a hospital,” he said.

This apart, people can approach private testing centres and hospitals, depending on their choice and economic affordability, added Mr. Vinay Chand.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that every private hospital has been told to keep at least two to three beds for emergency admission during the night-time.

He also said that the millennium ward in KGH with 500 beds will be opened shortly for treating COVID-19 patients. He also informed the media that nodal officers have been appointed for every ward and resident welfare associations can interact with them on a weekly basis and take the issues in their areas to their notice.