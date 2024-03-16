ADVERTISEMENT

Phase 1 auction for sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant lands evokes good response

March 16, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

72 properties sold for ₹243 crore, say officials

The Hindu Bureau

The auction towards sale of RINL land blocks/plots by National Land Monetisation Corporation (NLMC), under the phase-1 E-auction, witnessed a good response from bidders, including NRIs, for the RINL properties located at HB Colony, Autonagar and Pedagantyada in Visakhapatnam, on Saturday.

Varied size of land plots/blocks from 129 to 5,350 sq yds to suit multiple segments of individuals or organisations or corporates, had been offered for sale with reserve price ranging from ₹70,200 to ₹85,800 per square yard.

These properties are located at a well-developed colonies in Visakhapatnam and are all encumbrance-free with clear title vested in the RINL.

About 220 enthusiast bidders registered for participating in the e-auction. About 72 numbers, including 63 plots and 9 blocks of land plots/blocks measuring about 29,270 sq yards, were sold for ₹243 crore through an online bidding platform

As per a VSP release, the phase 2 of the auction will be organised soon.

