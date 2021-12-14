Pharma company illegally laid pipeline, allege villagers, HRF

‘The pipeline is intended to carry effluents from the plant to sea’

Villagers of Rayayyapeta of Nakkapalli mandal in Visakhapatnam district and the Human Rights Forum (HRF) demanded that the authorities concerned take immediate action against the Hetero Drugs Limited, a pharmaceutical industry near Rajayyapeta village, for laying a three-foot diameter pipeline without allegedly obtaining the requisite clearances. Holding a meeting on Sunday at the village, they pointed out that the pipeline intended to carry effluents from the plant to sea was illegal.

According to V.S. Krishna of the HRF, Hetero Drugs had laid the pipeline for a distance of about 4 km before local fisherfolk could notice it about 12 days ago. After the locals started to stage a protest, the work was stopped.The villagers pointed out that it was brought to the notice of the Narsipatnam RDO, who visited the area subsequently, and had said that the pipeline laying was improper and that no clearance was obtained for the same. However, no action has been initiated against the company for this, said K. Anuradha, HRF Vizag district general secretary. It has been seen over the years that the toxins that are being let out by the company into the sea has had a deleterious effect on human health and marine ecosystems, alleged Jaha Aara, HRF Vizag district executive committee member.

Apart from being dumped into the sea, the bio-accumulative and toxic wastes generated by the plant have found their way into the surface and groundwater sources, the HRF members alleged.

Over the years, these toxic pharmaceutical chemicals have taken a toll on human health, animal life and vegetation in the area. This is the reason why the local fisherfolk do not want any more pipelines, said Mr. Krishna. The locals said that they have been suffering from dizziness, difficulty in breathing, rapid heart rate, and, anemia and headaches were common as well as ailments of the blood, liver and kidneys. All this is apart, the unbearable stench that envelops the area from the plant’s emissions, are the other things that are affecting their lives, the villagers alleged.

Residents from Rajayyapeta, Boyipadu, Dondavaka and Pedateenarla, among others, who participated in the meeting, said that they are unconvinced at Hetero’s periodic assertions that the effluents generated by it are treated before being discharged into the sea.

The brackish waterbody in the area, known as Upputeru, has become thoroughly contaminated with high concentrations of dangerous pollutants from Hetero Drugs, the villagers alleged.

The livelihood of the fisherfolk community that depends largely on coastal resources is being adversely affected. There is a clear dwindling of fish stock in the sea. Fishers complained to us that the waste discharged by the company has resulted in fish dying and floating ashore, said Mr. Krishna.

“We demand that the regulatory bodies and the authorities concerned act on it with immediate effect,” the HRF members said.