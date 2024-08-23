Pharma accident: State failed to ensure adherence to safety protocols put in place by YSRCP govt., says Jagan Mohan Reddy

The way the NDA coalition government in Andhra Pradesh reacted to the industrial accident at Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited at the Atchutapuram SEZ and reached out to the victims is appalling, says former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Had the NDA government monitored the safety protocols brought in by the previous government, such accidents could have been averted, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy told the media on August 23 (Friday) after calling on the victims recuperating at a private hospital in Anakapalli. The YSRCP chief assured them of all help from his party.

“I was shocked that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, instead of coming up with measures and possible help to the victims, diverted the attention by putting the blame on the YSRCP government,” he said.

After the LG Polymers accident in 2021, the YSRCP government had constituted a high-level committee headed by Neerabh Kumar (now Chief Secretary). After a detailed study, the committee had submitted a report, basing on which a G.O. was released, he said.

“As per the G.O., every industry is mandated to generate a self-compliance report over the safety measures being taken on their premises and submit the same to the government. A committee, comprising officials from the Labour, PCB, Revenue, Factories and others, will then have to inspect the company to check whether the report is accurate and suggest further measures. Another 15 days time is given to enable the company to bring in the required changes and adhere to the protocol. Thereafter, it is the responsibility of the Joint Collector to visit the industry and check for its compliance,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Had the G.O been monitored properly, such incidents would have been averted, he said, and added that the government had no focus on such G.O.s, or welfare of people, or Super Six promises. “Its focus is only on implementation of the Red Book,” he alleged.

Though it had been 48 hours since the accident took place, the victims’ family members in the hospital at Anakapalli did not receive any compensation from the government, he said.

MLC Botcha Satyanarayana, former Minister Gudivada Amarnath, former MP B. Satyavathi, ZP Chairperson J. Subhadra and other party leaders were present.

