PGCIL to donate radiotherapy machine to Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Visakhapatnam

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), a PSU under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, (A unit of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai), for provision of a ring-based Linear Accelerator (LINAC) machine at Aganampudi here on Tuesday.

The equipment, costing ₹34.62 crore, would be provided to the cancer hospital by PGCIL through its CSR funds. The sophisticated state-of-the-art radiotherapy machine will augment the existing facilities for better patient care.

Dr. Umesh M Mahantshetty, Director of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, said the hospital has been providing comprehensive state-of-the-art cancer care to the poor and needy cancer patients at an affordable cost. Patients not only from Andhra Pradesh but also from neighbouring States of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Jharkhand were availing of its services.

PGCIL representative Surya Chandra Rao was present.

