Pfizer in association with GITAM to train rural women in Andhra Pradesh for a career in pharma and healthcare

October 11, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Pfizer Healthcare India Private Limited, in association with GITAM Deemed to be University, launched the ‘Pfizer Autonomous Team’ (PAT) programme here on Wednesday to train rural women in Andhra Pradesh.

PAT is a women-only programme offering the students a Bachelor of Chemistry degree, with a focus on microbiology – while gaining hands-on experience across different functions of the plant, putting their studies into action.

The aim of this programme is to enable the women students to become future-ready for a career in the pharma/healthcare sector.

While inaugurating the PAT at GITAM, Pfizer Global Supply Site Lead and vice-president Muralidhar Sharma said that an average age of the programme participants is 19 years old and all of them are from nearby districts, thus fostering local talent development and skilling by Pfizer, he added.

Pfizer Global Supply India Director (People Experience) Ravi Kiran Teegala informed that PAT programme was first launched in 2022 with 47 students, that was increased to additional 120 students earlier in 2023, and today another 103 students have joined this path-leading industry-academia programme.

GITAM School of Science Principal Vedavathi and Chemistry Department Head B. Sreenivasa Rao thanked the Pfizer management for choosing GITAM to implement the programme.