PFC to spend ₹1.43 crore on skill training of youth

The Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has signed a memorandum of agreement with Indo-German Institute of Advanced Technology (IGIAT) for funding a skill development training programme for around 500 unemployed youth.
As part of the pact, a sum of ₹1.43 crore will be granted under CSR scheme.
Eligibility
Candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, PWD and EWS categories from A. P., Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana are eligible.
The PFC provides financial products and services to various power projects in generation, transmission and distribution sector as well as for the renovation and modernisation of existing projects. The new project aims at providing a sustainable livelihood to youth, said PFC Chief General Manager R. Murahari.
