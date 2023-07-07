HamberMenu
PF pensioners, already drawing higher pension, should also apply through portal, says official

July 07, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Pensioners, who are drawing pension on higher wages, are also supposed to apply through https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in for scrutiny of their cases for eligibility and continuation of higher pension, according to a statement issued by Regional PF Commissioner-II(Pension) Chandra Pavan Kumar Jasti, here, on Friday.

Higher wage pensioners, who retired prior to September 1, 2014, and post September 1, 2014, have been asked to apply accordingly, through their employer for further processing. The last date for such application is July 11, 2023.

