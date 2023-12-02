HamberMenu
Petty dispute over blanket leads to murder of 24-year-old in Visakhapatnam

December 02, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A petty dispute over a blanket among three people led two of them to allegedly murder the third person at Gajuwaka here late on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as D. Kiran Kumar (24).

Inspector of Gajuwaka police station L. Bhaskara Rao said that Kiran Kumar, S. Mohan and K. Sriramulu work in local scrap shops. During the day, they load and unload scrap items for the shops and sleep on the footpaths during nights. On Friday at around 10.30 p.m., Kiran had taken away Sriramulu’s blanket and there was a mild altercation. Kiran then allegedly beat Sriramulu, which led to bleeding injuries. Sriramulu informed about the rift to Mohan, who brought an iron rod and hit Kiran severely. Sriramulu also took part in it and hit Kiran with a large stone. Kiran died due to severe blood loss on the spot, the police said.

The police on Saturday arrested Mohan and Sriramulu and sent them in remand. Cases were booked.

