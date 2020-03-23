Permission of District Collector must for factories to operate

After declaring lockdown till March 31, District Collector V. Vinay Chand on Monday said his permission was a must for the factories, which require continuous process.

In a notification, he said minor and major factories functioning in the district, except medical, pharma and manufacturing units engaged in production of essential commodities, shall be locked down with immediate effect. If the production and manufacturing units which require continuous process might continue functioning only after obtaining prior permission from the Collector and District Magistrate.

The notification said the Commissioner of Police, Superintendent of Police, Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories, General Manager, District Industries Centre, Sub Collector, Paderu, Revenue Divisional Officers, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle and Narsipatnam and all the Tahsildars shall take necessary action for enforcement of the orders on lockdown.

Any management/persons/officials found violating the orders shall deemed to have committed an offence punishable under Section 188 of the IPC.