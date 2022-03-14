Permanent augmentation of coaches to meet demand
The Railways has announced permanent augmentation of coaches in some trains to cater to the growing demand from passengers.
The 18573 Visakhapatnam-Bhagat Ki Kothi express will be augmented with one additional 3 rd AC coach with effect from March 17 while the 18574 Bhagat Ki Kothi-Visakhapatnam express will get one additional 3 rd AC coach with effect from March 19.
Train no. 17480 Tirupati–Puri Express will be augmented with one additional 3 rd AC coach with effect from March 14 and the 17479 Puri – Tirupati Express with one additional 3 rd AC coach with effect from March 16.
Train no. 17482 Tirupati – Bilaspur Express will be augmented with one additional 3 rd AC coach with effect from March 17 and 17481 Bilaspur – Tirupati Express with one additional 3 rd AC coach with effect from March 19.
Similarly, the 17243 Guntur-Rayagada express will be permanently augmented with one additional sleeper class coach with effect from March 17 and the 17244 Rayagada-Guntur express with one additional sleeper class coach with effect from March 18.
