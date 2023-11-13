Periodic testing must to keep blood sugar under control, says endocrinologist

November 13, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A total of 10.1 crore (101 million) people in India are diabetic, according to the findings of study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) India Diabetes, published earlier this year. This calls for greater awareness about diabetes to take possible remedial measures to delay its onset.

The main causes of diabetes are stress, changes in lifestyle, lack of physical activity and obesity, which is growing in children. Unfortunately, 50% of the affected persons show no outward sign and this leads to late diagnosis of the disorder. Those with a family history, obesity and other complications have to go for periodical testing of their blood sugar, says endocrinologist A. Mythili.

Dr. Mythili, Dr. K. Dilip Kumar along with some other endocrinologists from the city had floated the Diabetic Child Society about a decade ago with the objective of helping children and their parents to effectively manage the disease.

Unfortunately, failure to control blood sugar through lifestyle changes and drugs can lead to complications and damage to various organs, especially eyes, kidneys and legs. Dr. Mythili said that post-COVID-19 the incidence of diabetes has also increased.

“The prevalence of diabetes is increasing rapidly. A majority of the people are still dependent on old methods like feeling of excessive thirst, frequent urination and hunger to suspect diabetes. Those with a family history should invariably undergo periodic testing from a young age,” says Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) general Kameswara Rao.

He also advocated the holding of frequent camps for screening and to create extensive awareness among the public.

Free blood sugar tests

Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital, Maddilapalem, is organising free blood sugar testing camp at CMR Central premises at Maddilapalem on the occasion of World Diabetes Day on Tuesday.

The free testing camp, to be organised from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., is meant for those above 30 years of age. The retina of those, diagnosed with high blood sugar, would be photographed to detect, if they have diabetic retinopathy. They would also be told about the problems associated with diabetic retinopathy, according to K. Bangar Raju, DGM (PR) of the hospital.

