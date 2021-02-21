‘People’s movement can only halt privatisation of VSP’

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 February 2021 01:17 IST

Muslim Thinkers Forum, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, convener A. M. Khan Yazdani, said that a massive people’s movement can only halt privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). He was speaking at a programme organised for students and youth organisations, here on Saturday.

He reminded the students about the steel plant agitation of 1960s and how students played a vital role in that. “The path has been laid and now the present generation has to follow it. Students and youth should take a cue from the Shaheen Bagh movement and farmers agitation and step up the ongoing protests,” he said.

Forum A.P. convener Jaha Aara and representatives from PDSO, AISF, SFI, CPI, CPI (M), Mahila Chetana and SIO were present.