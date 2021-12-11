People who rescue road accident victims will be rewarded, says District Collector

Visakhapatnam

11 December 2021 08:08 IST

‘Officials should create awareness on this’

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has instructed the Transport Department and the police officials to create awareness among people that those who save the lives of road accident victims by transporting them to a hospital within the 'golden hour' after the accident will receive a financial reward of ₹5,000 and appreciation certificate. He organised a road safety meeting here on Friday in which he said that the concept was introduced in October.

Speaking during the programme, Mr. Mallikarjuna said that there would not be any police inquiry after saving a road accident victim. He said that the Police Department along with the Health Department should create awareness on this.

Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam said that people can leave their details either with the police or hospital managements after rescuing a road accident victim. The road safety committee will take those details and present cash prize, award/certificate, he said.

ADCP (Traffic) Ch. Adinarayana and others were present.