People throng bus depots in Visakhapatnam as RTC opens services

People from other districts of Andhra Pradesh, who were stranded in the city due to the two-month lockdown, being implemented to contain the spread of due to COVID-19, heaved a sigh of relief as public transport buses (APSRTC) once again hit the road with effect from Thursday.
The passengers started arriving much before 7 a.m., the scheduled departure of the buses from the Dwaraka Bus Station (RTC Complex) in the city. There was some confusion initially, when some passengers came without prior booking of their tickets through online. The police did not allow them as those who had reserved their tickets to various destinations were already in the queues.
“The unreserved passengers were not allowed initially as the mandatory guidelines for COVID-19 like thermal screening and noting down of details was first conducted for the reserved passengers. The problem was sorted out in 10 minutes. While passengers are advised to book tickets online, those who do not have access or are not conversant with it can buy tickets at the five manual counters at the bus station. We have also introduced a swiping machine for digital transactions,” Deputy Chief Traffic Manager (urban) M. Sudhabindu told The Hindu, when her attention was drawn to the issue.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism