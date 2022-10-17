People return disappointed as ‘Jana Vani’ gets deferred

NGO brings several differently-abled children for an audience with Pawan Kalyan but in vain

NGO brings several differently-abled children for an audience with Pawan Kalyan but in vain

A large number of people who turned up at Port Stadium on Sunday morning to meet Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan at the ‘Jana Vani’ programme — where they hoped to meet him and submit their grievances — had to return home disappointed as the programme had to be postponed.

A group of six differently-abled children was brought to meet Mr. Pawan Kalyan by Pantham Arunakranthi, admin in-charge of Icha Foundation of Kondakarla Ava in Atchutapuram mandal, Anakapalli district.

The foundation runs an ashram for 20 children of whom 12 are differently-abled. “Six of these children are totally disabled but they are not being given disabled pension though we took their case to the notice of the present government as well as the TDP government on several occasions,” Ms. Aruna Kranthi said.

“I was determined to take them to the JSP president as I was convinced that he would do something for their welfare. I arranged for the meeting with him but unfortunately, the meeting was cancelled. I have, however, managed to send a representation to Mr. Pawan Kalyan,” Choppa Srinu, a Jana Sainik from Atchutapuram, who had supplied provisions for the children for a week, told The Hindu.

There are several similar NGO s working for the welfare of orphaned and disabled children. These children should be given disability pensions and other welfare schemes by the government, they said.

Ch. Srinu, an elderly man with an oxygen mask on his nose, and carrying an oxygen cylinder along with him, was brought to the venue in an auto-rickshaw. The police allowed the auto-rickshaw to go into the stadium. He came to meet Mr. Pawan Kalyan and apprise him of his grievance but was dejected on being unable to meet him.