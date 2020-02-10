‘People offering land voluntarily for house sites for the poor’

Refuting the allegations levelled by TDP leaders on Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) proceedings initiated in the city to distribute house sites to the people belonging to below poverty line (BPL) category, YSRCP leader Koyya Prasad Reddy on Sunday said that many people were offering their assigned land voluntarily at the gram sabhas being conducted at various places.

Accusing TDP leaders Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Peela Govinda Satyanarayana of indulging in land scams in the district, Mr. Reddy told the media that the YSRCP government was doing everything transparently.

Mr. Prasad Reddy claimed that a senior revenue officer had recommended action against Mr. Govinda Satyanarayana on charge of encroaching 100 acres.

“Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu is not only indulged in illegal laterite mining and ganja smuggling in Narsipatnam area, but has grabbed valuable land when he was a Minister. Mr. Ganta Srinivasa Rao had brought pressure on then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to evade action against his ill-gotten land,” he alleged.

He said there was no comparison between the LPS initiated by the YSRCP government and the one launched in Amaravati during the TDP tenure.

“We are offering developed plots in lieu of surrendered assigned land with the permission to sell it whenever the beneficiaries want,” said the YSRCP leader.

‘No insider trading’

The YSRCP leader alleged that Mr. Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu had purchased land after the decision to make Visakhapatnam the Executive capital.

“There is no truth in the allegations that MP V. Vijay Sai Reddy has purchased land in the city before the decision on three capitals was taken,” he said.

He claimed that no YSRCP leader had bought a single inch of land in Visakhapatnam as part of the alleged ‘insider trading’.

“The allegations that the ruling party leaders are trying to grab land belonging to Waltair Club and missionary organisations near Hotel Tycoon is nothing but a travesty of truth,” Mr. Prasad Reddy said.

YSRCP leaders Rongali Jagannadham, Pakki Diwakar and Ravi Reddy were also present on the occasion.