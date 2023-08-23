People of Visakhapatnam rejoice as Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon

August 23, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A sense of patriotism and euphoria prevailed all over the city as Chandrayaan-3 made a soft landing on the moon on Wednesday evening. Many people watched the spectacle live on their television screens, while those in offices clicked on the link and watched it live on their mobile screens.

Some of the schools and educational institutions and other organisations arranged big screens to enjoy the experience of a lifetime in real time. After watching the successful landing on TV, a young school boy went up to the terrace of his home at Appayyanagar, and banged on a plate with a piece of wood, obviously expressing joy at the success.

Patriotism was at its peak as people rushed to the Beach Road and held the national flag aloft. At some places, they burst crackers as the celebrated the success of the mission.

The Department of Physics, Andhra University, organised a special assembly in the seminar hall, and arranged a live telecast of the event, which ignited the passion for space exploration in the minds of the students. The success of the mission marks a significant step forward for Indian science, engineering, technology and industry.

Andhra University congratulated the entire team of Chandrayaan-3 on the success of the mission.

Sri Prakash Vidya Niketan arranged big screens at their Kapuluppada campus. “I am excited at the smooth and successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. Kudos to the team of ISRO, and congratulations to all Indians. India is now on the moon,” says Charvisree Nirujogi a student of Std IX of the school.

“I feel very proud as the country’s most prestigious and awaited space project successfully landed on the south pole of the moon. I am all the more happy as it was launched from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, my home State. I wish it would successfully complete its 14 Earth day on the moon,” says D. Jithandra Prabhakar of Std. X of the school.

“I feel proud on seeing the progress of India, right in front of my eyes. I thank the scientists, who had worked day and night for this moment,” says L. Varshit of Std. IX.

BJP State president D. Purandeswari and Rajya Sabha Member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao participated in the victory rally organised by the BJP on the Beach Road to mark the success of Chandrayaan-3.

They congratulated the scientists, who were responsible for the success of the mission.