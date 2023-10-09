People of North Andhra seek renaming of Varanasi express as Kasi Annapoorna Express

October 09, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Rail users of North Andhra Region while welcoming the decision of the Railway Board to extend the Varanasi-Sambalpur express to Visakhapatnam, sought that the train should be named as ‘Kasi Annapoorna Express’.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was keen on extension of the Varanasi - Sambalpur express to Visakhapatnam via Titlagarh and Rayagada to boost connectivity to South Odisha to Varanasi and also to Visakhapatnam. At the same time, the train also meets the long-pending demand for a direct rail to Varanasi, also known as Kashi. The Railway Board had approved the proposal for extension of the train nearly two weeks ago.

Rail users say that the name ‘Kasi Annapoorna Express’ captures the essence of a train connecting Andhra Pradesh and the Goddess Annapoorna Devi in Kashi. Legend has it that Goddess Annapoorna had satisfied the hunger of Lord Shiva with ‘Annam’ (rice), which signifies the cultural importance of rice in the region.

Further, Andhra Pradesh, known as the ‘rice bowl of India’, perfectly aligns with the theme. Thus, the name stands as a powerful representation of heritage, devotion and the culinary heritage of India.

They appealed to BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao to impress upon the Railway Board to name 18311/2 Visakhapatnam-Banaras-Visakhapatnam Express as ‘Kasi Annapoorna Express’ from the day of its maiden run, which is expected sometime after the Dasara festival.

