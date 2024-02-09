People of Andhra Pradesh will drive out Chandrababu Naidu & Co. to Hyderabad in ensuing elections: R.K. Roja

February 09, 2024 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Minister for Sports, Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement R. K. Roja has said the people of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) will drive out Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Co. to Hyderabad in the ensuing elections. She inaugurated the State-level finals of the ‘Aadudam Andhra’ programme, in Visakhapatnam, on February 9.

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Roja said that the TDP and the ‘yellow media’ crying hoarse on the printing of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s photo on the sports kits and other material given to the participants of ‘Aadudam Andhra’ indicated their jealousy at its success. The programme was being organised by the State government and it was only natural that the Chief Minister’s photo would be printed on the kits.

The Minister quipped: “Did the Telugu Desam government print the photographs of actor Chiranjeevi or JSP [Jana Sena Party] president Pawan Kalyan on the publicity materials for the welfare programmes implemented by it, during its rule in the past”? She said that ‘Aadudam Andhra’ was designed to promote the latent talent among youngsters in games and sports. The youths, who perform well in sports would have ample opportunities in various spheres. She said that the Chief Minister had launched the programme, and he would attend the valedictory of the finals being held in Visakhapatnam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Authority of A.P. (SAAP) Chairman Byreddy Siddharth Reddy told the players that those who perform exceedingly well would be trained by the star players in the respective sport to attain greater heights at the national and international level. “The government has allocated ₹120 crore as Budget for Aadudam Andhra,” he said.

Principal Secretary P. S. Pradyumna said that around three lakh matches were held ever since ‘Aadudam Andhra’ was inaugurated by Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on December 26. “Those who play well in the State-level finals, would have a bright future. Top players would watch the finals and they were asked to identify the best talent. He said that international cricketer K. S. Bharat was invited to watch the games.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner C. M. Saikanth Varma and Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan were among those who attended the opening ceremony of the finals. The finalists from all districts were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT