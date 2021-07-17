People not wearing masks in public will be fined, warns Collector

‘Shops should follow COVID norms’

Following instructions from the State government, District Collector V. Vinay Chand has passed instructions to collect a fine of ₹100 from those who move out without a face mask in public places at all times in the wake of COVID-19.

According to Mr. Vinay Chand, all business establishments, firms, shops, offices may function normally during the period from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. duly following the COVID-19 protocol. He also said that establishments/firms/shops allowing any person without a mask into the premises shall attract a penality of ₹10,000 to ₹25,000 depending on the gravity of the offence.

The Collector also said that cases of violations of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour on the premises of shops and malls may be brought to the notice of the authorities by people by taking photographs. The number for the complaint will be notified by the authorities very soon, he said. He said that the municipal authorities will take up inspections in the malls, shops, market places and public places to enforce the measures.

It was learnt that the Collector also expressed concern over large gathering of people at Beach Road without masks. He said that there will be no entry of people into the beach from Naval Coastal Battery to Park Hotel Junction in the wake of COVID-19.