‘People misleading youngsters overMaoist ideology will not be spared’

The government will not spare any person who tries to mislead the youth in the name of the Maoist ideology, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) national vice-chairman S. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy has said.

Speaking at the inaugural of 12th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme being jointly organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Nehru Yuva Kendra at the VMRDA Children’s Arena here on Thursday, Mr. Reddy alleged that not just in tribal areas, vested interest in urban areas too are fuelling unrest in the country by inducing Maoist ideology in the young minds.

Referring to the recent arrest of a professor of Osmania University (OU) in Hyderabad over his alleged links with the Maoists, Mr. Reddy said the law will take its own course in the case.

More than 240 youth from various districts of Jharkhand have came to Vizag to participate in the youth exchange programme. “The government has been conducting various activities through the NYKS to bring about a change in the lives of youth from tribal areas. Such programmes are being organised to let the youth know about the developments, employment opportunities and the culture of different regions,” Mr. Reddy said.

Participating in the programme, Commandant of 234 Battalion of CRPF, R.S. Balapurkar said they have been conducting such programmes in Visakhapatnam agency. Last month, tribal youth from the agency visited Jaipur and Kolkata. The response to the programme has been good, he added.

\NYKS member Shiva Prasad Reddy said youth from Palamau, West Singhbhum, Bokaro, Hazribagh, Chatra, Ranchi and Garwah districts of Chhattisgarh are taking part in the programme scheduled from January 22 to 28.

Programmes galore

The officials said interactive sessions, motivational lectures, discussions on various topics including Left Wing Extremist (LWE) will be organised.

There will also be industry visits, city tours for the participants.