People in many areas of Visakhapatnam are affected by pollution, says TDP leader

June 14, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated June 15, 2023 12:09 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency in-charge M. Sribharat on Wednesday alleged that no development is taking place in any Assembly constituency in Visakhapatnam city. He said that under the YSR Congress Party government, the living conditions of many people are turning out to be miserable.

Mr. Bharat said that he had been conducting Mee Kosam – Mee Bharat campaign in all constituencies in Visakhapatnam to learn about the problems being faced by the citizens and the functioning of the government. He said that pollution has been the major issue being faced by people in many areas, especially the South constituency. He said that due to lack of poor maintenance and clearance of drainages, many people, especially children, are being affected by health issues in several wards. He said that many eligible beneficiaries are yet to receive TIDCO houses

The TDP leader also said that none of the people are happy with the welfare schemes being implemented by the government. He said that Visakhapatnam which has the ability to compete with cities like Hyderabad is being ignored.

Earlier, former MLA and Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao along with Telugu Nadu Student Force (TNSF) released a poster “Fee Ekkada Kamsa Mama?”. He said that students can contact the TNSF and complain if they are not being provided any promised help from the government in education.