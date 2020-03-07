People in a dilemma over celebrating festival of colours

Increase in suspected COVID-19 cases in and around the district is likely to dampen holi spirit this year, in the city.

This festival to be celebrated on Tuesday. Though no positive cases are confirmed, most of the people are avoiding public gatherings to make sure they are not affected by any kind of flu.

It was learnt that several resident welfare associations have been planning to avoid holi celebrations and gatherings till the COVID-19 cases come under control, while a few have decided to carry on with their celebrations, as no case is confirmed yet.

“Though the situation is not as serious as in Telangana, but its better to avoid celebration for one year to avoid spread of virus, said P. Demudu, a resident of Murali Nagar.

One member of the AP Residents Welfare Association said that they are yet to take a decision on whether to celebrate holi or not. “However, we have stopped association meetings and gatherings,” he added

Shopkeepers selling holi merchandise at Seethammadhara, Poorna market, Akkayyapalem, Gajuwaka and a few others saw a very thin business on Friday evening.

However, they were optimistic that in the coming day or two, people would come forward to celebrate holi.

Chief Medical & Health Officer, GVMC, K.S.L.G Sastry said that public should take necessary precautions before venturing out to mass gatherings.

“It is better to avoid mass gatherings. Because in crowded places, the flu spreads faster. Moreover a person who has cold, upper respiratory issues should restrain himself from going to such mass gatherings to make sure that others do not get affected,” he said.