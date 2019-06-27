People-friendly policing is among top priorities: DIG

People-friendly policing, strict enforcement of law and order and reducing road accidents will be among the priorities, said L.K.V. Ranga Rao who took charge as the new Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) of the Visakha Range here on Wednesday.

“Special focus will be laid on taking policing to the doorstep of people. Speedy disposal of the complaints lodged at police stations will be ensured. People-friendly policing need to reach the grassroots level,” he told the media after assuming the office.

Mr. Ranga Rao who had worked in various key capacities in anti-extremists operations for almost 14 years, and a few years as the SP of Vizianagaram district , said that he was well aware of the Maoist issue along the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB).

“The tribal people will not yield to the tactics of Maoists, if the pressing issues in the Agency areas are addressed and necessary facilities are provided. Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram Rural Police are implementing a slew of measures for the welfare of tribal people,” the DIG said.

Drug abuse

Referring to the drug abuse issue, Mr. Ranga Rao warned of stringent action against the people involved in involved smuggling and peddling narcotics in the region.

Visakhapatnam Rural SP Attada Babujee and a few others greeted Mr. Ranga Rao on the occasion.